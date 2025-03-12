Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Diversified Royalty stock remained flat at C$2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 133,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.09.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

