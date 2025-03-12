Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Dno Asa Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Dno Asa stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Dno Asa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

