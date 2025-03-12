Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 15,438 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 221.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

