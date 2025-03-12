Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $108,125.49 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP William Albert Folmar sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $108,125.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,071.50. The trade was a 86.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $605.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.