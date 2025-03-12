Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aegon by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,484,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after buying an additional 780,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $15,397,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $3,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aegon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 410,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

