Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 1,443 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after purchasing an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RJF opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

