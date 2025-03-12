Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS BBAX opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.