Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

