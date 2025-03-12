Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STM stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

