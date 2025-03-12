Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $238,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
