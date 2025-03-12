Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

