Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.
Douglas Elliman Stock Performance
Shares of DOUG stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.
