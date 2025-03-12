Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Drax Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
