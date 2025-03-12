Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.56. 223,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 479,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

