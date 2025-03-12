Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Amundi boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 21,821.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $94,478,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BROS opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

