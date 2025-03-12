Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EATBF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

