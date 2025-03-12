Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.58.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.04 and a 200-day moving average of $331.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.