Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ENX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.14.

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $307,654.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,230,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,333,260.10. This represents a 0.99 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 171,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230 in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

