Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ENX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.