Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ETV opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
