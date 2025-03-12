Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
