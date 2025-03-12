Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.