Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 87.4% in February

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 852,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EDSA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,796. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.59.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
