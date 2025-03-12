Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $239.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.98 and its 200 day moving average is $257.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $208.98 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

