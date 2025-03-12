Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,390 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $202.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

