Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

