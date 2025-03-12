Egerton Capital UK LLP Trims Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107,639 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 4.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $357,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

GEHC opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

