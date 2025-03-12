Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – March 12th

Tesla, Arcadium Lithium, NIO, XPeng, Baidu, Shell, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies that manufacture electric vehicles or provide related technologies, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks offer investors exposure to a rapidly evolving sector driven by the global shift towards cleaner, sustainable transportation options. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $18.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.57. The stock had a trading volume of 93,522,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,912,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Arcadium Lithium stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 66,344,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,787,349. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. 11,920,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,219,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $27.16.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. 2,953,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,207. The firm has a market cap of $204.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 81,031,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,821,336. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

