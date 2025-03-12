Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 766,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 415,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Electrum Discovery Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

