Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $832.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

