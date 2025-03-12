Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 252,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 413,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $776.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Embecta by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 164,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

