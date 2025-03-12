enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

enCore Energy stock opened at C$2.23 on Monday. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82.

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,079.36. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

