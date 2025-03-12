Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

