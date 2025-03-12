Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
