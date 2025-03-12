Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Mandy Yang Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

