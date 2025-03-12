Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

