Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.
Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Bancorp
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.