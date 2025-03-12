Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AltaGas Q1 Earnings

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Trading Down 0.6 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$28.63 and a 1 year high of C$38.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,549.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total transaction of C$418,732.80. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.