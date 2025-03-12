Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SFM Q1 Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,080.80. The trade was a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.