Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $37.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

