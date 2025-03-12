Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBKDY
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Erste Group Bank
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Beyond a Market Correction, Moves to Make Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.