Essential Planning LLC. Acquires 405,373 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 6,357.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEB. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCEB stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $65.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

