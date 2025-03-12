Essential Planning LLC. Has $197.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6,120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $197,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 981.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 421,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 382,265 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

