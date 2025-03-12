Essential Planning LLC. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2,862.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,628 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 826,601 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.