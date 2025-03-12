Essential Planning LLC. Invests $8.93 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $328,419,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $531.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

