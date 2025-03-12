Essential Planning LLC. Makes New $5.57 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after acquiring an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

