Essential Planning LLC. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6,396.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,704 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.