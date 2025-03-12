EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,543 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 747,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after acquiring an additional 287,980 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,779,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,897,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,718,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

