EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

