EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

DE opened at $475.70 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

