EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,888,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after purchasing an additional 586,545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after acquiring an additional 456,991 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 739,257 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

