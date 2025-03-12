EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,203,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

