EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VWO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

