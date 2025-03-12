Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.