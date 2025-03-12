Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Evogene at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

