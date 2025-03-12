Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXOD. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Exodus Movement
Exodus Movement Price Performance
About Exodus Movement
Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exodus Movement
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Institutions Bought 3 Stocks Heavily in Q1 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.