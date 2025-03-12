Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXOD. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Exodus Movement stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33. Exodus Movement has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

